Former head girl picks up award for outstanding exam results

Tarryn Stanhope's award followed her attainment of five A* grades in her A Levels.

The former head girl at Moreton Hall school near Oswestry is studying for an economics degree at Durham University.

The British Education Awards were created to celebrate the achievements of individual students on a national platform. Nominees are judged on a number of criteria including grades, extra-curricular activities, community awareness and entrepreneurship.

Tarryn was one of the three finalists representing the North West, North East, Humberside and Yorkshire and West Midlands in the outstanding A Level achievement category going on to win the overall title.

A spokesperson for Moreton Hall said that it was a wholly justified recognition of an outstanding student.

"With her parents based overseas, Tarryn immersed herself in every area of school life. In Year 12 she was the managing director of Moreton Enterprises, the school’s student-run business, as well as secretary-general of the school’s Model United Nations group. "

Amin Babor Chowdhury from the British Education Awards said: “Tarryn’s achievements in academia are remarkable and her dedication to her school and the study of economics is outstanding. She even hosted a business lunch attended by senior executives whilst in her teens.

“However, it was her inspiring desire to help others that made her our Zone One A Level champion, beating off some of the most amazing applicants in our awards history.”

Reflecting on the event and the award, Tarryn said: “I owe so much of my academic and extracurricular success to Moreton. If it wasn't for the holistic, enthusiastic and extraordinary education I received at school, I don't think I ever would have immersed myself into such a wide array of activities - and it's not only because so many of the opportunities given to me were only available uniquely at Moreton. It is largely because of the sense of community and support that the school fostered that made me believe I had to give back in some way.

"I am eternally grateful to the staff at Moreton for everything they did for me, a debt I will hold for the entirety of my life. It was an absolute honour to represent Moreton Hall at the BEA Awards.”

Principal Michael Brewer added: “Moreton Hall is exceptionally proud of Tarryn's achievement. Winning a British Education Award is a wonderful accomplishment; all that have known Tarryn during her time at school will know this is both exceptional and typical."