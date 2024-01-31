Drivers lose their jobs after being caught behind the wheel with excess alcohol in their breath

Telford Magistrates Court dealt with several defendants who all admitted driving with excess alcohol in their breath in December last year in hearings on Tuesday.

One driver, Richard Walker, was stopped after police said he was driving erratically and at times at speeds up to 100 miles an hour.

Walker, 39, of Connomara Meadow, Horsehay, Telford, who said there was no evidence of such a high speed, was fined and ordered to pay costs totalling £303 and banned from driving for 15 months.

He was seen driving erratically after on the A442 on December 18 last year. A breath test showed that he had 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Walker said that as an HGV driver a ban would see him lose his job. He said he never drank the rest of the year and that night had had two rum and cokes because it was Christmas.

Matthew Ryan, 36, of Quatford Close, Shrewsbury, was banned from driving for 36 months and fined and ordered to pay costs totalling £303.