Road closed for second day running over fear of storm force winds affecting bridges

The A483 from the Gledrid roundabout to the Ruabon junction on the Oswestry to Wrexham road will shut at 15.45pm on Tuesday and reopen at 7.15pm.

The short section of road takes in two bridges, the Dee and the Ceiriog viaducts and there are fears that winds of more than 50 miles an hour could affect particularly high sided vehicles.

While the closure is only for three and a half hours it will hit rush hour traffic.

Drivers face a long diversion through Chirk and Llangollen, the 15 mile single carriageway journey including several 20 mile an hour stretches.

On Monday the section of the A483 was closed all day with many motorists taking to social media to complain that their journey, usually five to 10 minutes, had taken 45 minutes and more.

Storm Jocelyn has led to yellow weather warnings for both wind and rain being issued for Shropshire and mid Wales.

After Tuesday night there will be a welcome day of sunny spells for Shropshire on Wednesday.