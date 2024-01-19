Driver dies in layby crash on road leading into Shropshire

The man died when his vehicle was involved in a collision with a lorry in a layby on the A483 south of Wrexham in the early hours of Friday .

Emergency services went to the scene at 1.20am.

A North Wales Police spokesperson said: "We received a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A483 between a blue Ford Transit Connect and a Heavy goods vehicle parked within a layby.

"The emergency services attended, however the driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin and the Coroner have been informed."

The southbound A483 between junctions 5 and 3 in the Rhos area was closed for several hours will emergency services then crash scene investigators were on site.

Police have appealed for witnesses.