The family friendly pub with a link to the highwayman past

The Highwayman in Oswestry is one pub where the name reflects the past, coming along one of the old fashioned highway routes from the 16th century and the people who preyed upon unsuspecting wealthy travellers.

The pub itself has been in Oswestry since the late 1950s, sitting on the edge of town and, at the time, operating as a traditional boozer with a football team.

Since then, it has evolved over time to become a family-friendly pub which is very food-led and owned by Marston's Brewery, with the local bus service stopping right outside and a very large car park to allow for passing trade.

General manager Tyler Jones says the pub had evolved over time, but the location has really helped as it's not hard to find.

The pub has a friendly and cosy feeling

He explains: "The pub's been here since the late-50s and used to be very much like a traditional boozer with its own football pitch and team.