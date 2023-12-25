Oswestry's indoor and outdoor retail markets were in full swing in the run-up to Christmas, hosting the regular market days as well as special events, from North Shropshire College holding charity stalls, to late night opening with live music and the monthly artisan market.

Oswestry's special artisan market

Special events, whether based at the market or in the town in general, have, the town council says, brought more people into Oswestry than for many years and given a boost to both shops and stall holders.

And, rather than bemoan the internet, many traders are embracing it, running a website side-by-side with their face-to-face market unit or stall.

Markets and events manager, David Clough, said there was an air of optimism for 2024 after a very good year in 2023.

Trader Idris Smart, Idris Emporium, from Bwlch-y-Cibau

Oswestry's market was recognised nationally for the improvements over the year.

"We won the National Association of British Markets award for the most improved small market," said David.

"The market has had new signage and branding, including a new website. The indoor market has been repainted on the outside and had solar panels fitted on the roof. Those improvements will continue into 2024.

Rodney Stokes from Stokes of Ellesmere, with his Christmas pie

"People still really enjoy shopping at the market, both local people and visitors.

"We had so many visitors to the town in the summer - in fact we had the highest number of visitors to our events through the year, from the outdoor circus at Easter and the Balloon Carnival to all our Christmas events - the town was heaving and our retailers certainly benefit."

In a world where online shopping is so popular, market traders are making sure it can benefit them rather than being left behind.

"You can't ignore the internet, you have to embrace it," he said.

"Many of our traders have an online presence. It means that their customer base is much larger.

"Also people can browse the website, maybe order online and them come into the market to pick up their shopping and have a look around."