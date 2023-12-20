Inquest into Oswestry pedestrian's death adjourned as coroner decides to call driver to give evidence

Ashley Jones, 34, of Hillside, was a pedestrian on the A5 Oswestry bypass in August when he was hit by a car.

Mr Jones suffered multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At an inquest hearing on Tuesday at Shrewsbury Coroners Court the senior coroner for Shropshire and Telford, John Ellery, read out parts of the collision investigator's report.

The report said that emergency services were called to the A5 Oswestry bypass at about 5am on August 20.

Mr Jones was unresponsive and, Mr Ellery said, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

He had been hit by a Citroen car that had been travelling in the direction of Chirk.

The report said said it had been twilight and the lack of lighting and the dark clothing worn by Mr Jones made it difficult to see him as a hazard on the road.

The medical cause of death was multiple injuries.

A toxicology report shows that Mr Jones had the equivalent of almost almost twice the legal limit of alcohol in his blood for driving but Mr Ellery stressed that he had not been driving.

The statement of the Citroen driver, Fereba Hafizi read out by the coroner, said while she usually had her speed limit set to 70mph she believed she would have had her 60mph limiter on for that stretch of road, and it had been difficult to see in the light when her full beam was not on.

Her statement said she had driven about 500 yards from the Mile End Roundabout when she saw a car approaching.

"I turned my full beam off to stop glaring the other car," the statement said.

"As soon as the car went past me I was about to pull my full beam back on when suddenly something appeared right in the middle of the road. I could not see what it was."

Mr Ellery said he had been expecting to reach a conclusion at Tuesday's inquest.

However, after members of Mr Jones's family, including his wife Jessica, asked a number of questions about the accident he said he was adjourning the inquest to bring witnesses, including the driver, to court.

Addressing the family he said: "You are concerned and you clearly have questions that you want answers too. I will call the driver to give evidence and anyone else that I think can help."