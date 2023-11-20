Oswestry man named as person who died in apparent fall from Pontcysyllte Aqueduct

At the opening of an inquest in Ruthin, Mr John Gittins, senior coroner for North Wales East and Central, said that on the afternoon of November 9 a woman came across a man's body at the foot of the 125ft-high aqueduct.

Police identified Mr Jennings, a 61-year-old retail manager, from his driving licence.

Pathologist Dr Mark Atkinson gave the provisional cause of death as 'multiple injuries'.

The inquest was adjourned, to a date yet to be fixed.