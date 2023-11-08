Theatre group preparing for Aladdin pantomime

Borderland Theatre will be putting on Aladdin at the Hermon Arts Centre in Oswestry at 2pm and 7pm on December 2, and 2pm on December 3.

A spokesman for the group said they would be putting on a "timeless story of Aladdin on his quest for riches and true love".

He added: "This unique production is full of comedy, song and dance with traditional pantomime action.

"Join in the fun and frolics, boo the baddie and cheer the champions as Widow Twankey and Wishee rescue Aladdin from the clutches of the ruthless Abanaza and navigate his way to find his Princess of Pant.

"An extravaganza for all the family and a great afternoon or evening of entertainment."

Tickets cost £10 for children and £12 for adults and are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/borderland-theatre or from Rowanthorn in Old Chapel Walk, Oswestry SW11 2PD.

The production is supported by Oswestry Town Council and Oswestry Borderland Rotary Club.