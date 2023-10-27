Lib Dems win Oswestry Town Council by-election

Councillor James Owen with MP Helen Morgan

Mr Owen, who is proud to have been born and bred in Oswestry, said he was looking forward to working with councillors for all parties on the council.

Councillor Owen, who will represent the Cambrian ward, took 233 votes in the by election more that half of the votes cast.

The results in Thursday's by election were:

Liberal Democrat, James Owen - 233, 55.2% (+55.2)

Conservative, Mark Bamford - 98, 23.2% (-24.3)

Green, Nikki Hughes - 85, 20.1% (-32.4)

The by election was sparked by the resignation of the youngest member of the council, and one of the youngest in the country, Jess Michie from The Green Party who is to pursue her studies abroad.

Councillor Owen thanked residents for the support he was given, and promised to put local voices first as Oswestry’s newest councillor.

“I cannot thank enough the residents of Cambrian who put their faith in me. I’m born and bred in Oswestry and love this town to bits, so it means the world to me that I’ll get to represent residents and fight for local improvements on the Town Council.

“One thing that came up on the doorstep repeatedly was how impressed people were by Helen Morgan as their local Liberal Democrat MP, and the impact she has been having on issues like reconnecting Oswestry to the railway line.

“I really can’t wait to get stuck in and look forward to working with councillors from both parties currently on the council to make a positive difference for our town.”