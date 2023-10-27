Enforcement for 20mph zones could be in place by Christmas

20 mph sign

Most roads previously 30 miles an hour were made 20 miles an hour in September but ministers said that there would be a gentle introduction to the changes.

But at a meeting of the Welsh Government's climate change meeting deputy climate change minister, Lee Walters, said enforcement will begin in December.

The change of speed limit has led to a huge petition and the vandalism of some road signs.

Mr Waters said evidence showed that driver were adapting their behaviour.

"We've given a grace period but we will now start to enforce. We'll do it in the way we enforce other speed limits – by exceptions."

The Welsh Government has said that since the national rollout the speed camera organisation, GoSafe, had continued to enforce the original 20mph sites in Wales which include the village of Penly near Ellesmere.

GoSafe will begin selecting new sites for speed van and other enforcement once the new speed limit has been in place for three months - December 17, a government spokesperson said.