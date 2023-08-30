Ex-Eastenders star Nina Wadia seen filming video for Oswestry company

Nina Wadia filming.

The TV star, best known for her appearances on shows such as Eastenders, Goodness Gracious Me, Citizen Khan and Strictly Come Dancing, was filming a promotional video for the Brio Sport massage chair for Oswestry-based Furniture For Life, a leading UK massage chair supplier.

Filming took place in Lion Quays’ state-of-the-art gym, elegant spa and Waterside Restaurant, turning them into a filmset for the day. The Holroyd Community Theatre at Moreton Hall School also featured as a backdrop for one of the scenes in the video.

Nina Wadia sitting in a massage chair

Furniture for Life’s Managing Director, Diane Hughes, said, “Nina Wadia is actually the owner of a Brio Sport massage chair herself, and she really appreciates the relaxation and therapeutic benefits of the chair to help her with her busy lifestyle and filming schedule.

"Nina kindly agreed to become a Brand Ambassador for Furniture for Life and the Brio Sport, and her enthusiasm for the product and the benefits of its use really comes across in the video.”

“Nina was so lovely to work with. Her personality and enthusiasm really added authenticity to the filming process.

"The staff at Lion Quays and The Holroyd Community Theatre couldn’t have made her more welcome and we’re lucky to have such amazing venues, that were so accommodating with the production team, on our doorstep."