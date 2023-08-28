Old crash damaged Shropshire bridge on the road to repair five months after incident

Picture: Google

Experts at Shropshire Council have applied to their own planners for listed building consent to rebuild the Grade II downstream bridge sandstone parapet at Morton Bridge, in Morton, near Oswestry.

This bridge Spans the River Morda which carries the B4390 of which is part of the strategic primary network between the A5 and Llynclys and is currently under two-way traffic signals since the damage happened on March 23, this year.

Morton Bridge dates from the early 19th century and was constructed of regularly coursed red sandstone blocks.

The downstream parapet was damaged with some of the stonework sent tumbling into the river. That has been recovered and can be reused, but some is having to be ordered from Myddle Quarry.

A further 1.5m of the parapet to either side of the knocked over section was loose and will need to be reinstated, planners have been told.

The structure had previously sustained significant damage in June 2014, when a tree fell across the structure and damaged both parapets.

The experts intend to use the agreed material and mortar specification from the last repair to rebuild both parapets.