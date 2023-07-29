Golf day raised thousands of pounds for childrens ward garden

Enjoying the golf day are

The Oswestry-based hospital launched its Garden for Alice fundraising appeal with the aim of creating a beautiful inclusive sensory garden for paediatric patients and their families.

Golfers assembled at Llanymynech Golf Club in the event organised by Gemma Brett, Specialist Unit General Manager at the hospital, and Mike Ferguson, a Warehouse and Distribution Business Unit Leader at Archwood Ltd.

Those in attendance were able to enjoy a two-course meal, along with playing an 18-Hole Stableford competition, with prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place.

Gemma said: “A huge thank you must go to Llanymynech Golf Club who kindly let us use the course with no charge, and to all their staff members who were outstanding on the day.

“We received an overwhelming amount of support from local businesses who provided sponsorship and prizes – thanks goes to each and every company for their generosity.

“Feedback from the players has been extremely positive and we’re over the moon that the event was such a success – we’re very grateful to everyone who supported our charity golf day and helped us to raise a fantastic amount for such a worthy cause.”

Victoria Sugden, Charity Director, said: “Funds raised from this charity golf day have helped get us a step closer to our fundraising target and to making our plans a reality.

“Our paediatric patients deserve a private, safe and stimulating environment which not only promotes health and wellbeing but will also offer a calming escape from their hospital ward – thank you to everyone concerned.”