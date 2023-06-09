Notification Settings

Garden like no other open to public for National Gardens Scheme

A private garden for people affected by spinal injury - created by award winning designer, Bunny Guiness - will be open to the public later this month.

Horatio's Garden
Horatio's Garden

Horatio’s Garden Midlands at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital is opening in support of the National Garden Scheme on Saturday, June 17, from 2-5pm.

The Horatio's Garden charity says it is a rare opportunity to visit a beautiful, accessible, restorative garden.

It was opened in September 2019 and was partly funded by the National Garden Scheme. It features raised beds, beautiful specimen trees, an expertly designed garden room, a gorgeous glasshouse and a calming serpentine rill running the length of the garden.

The entire garden and garden room is accessible for those in wheelchairs and hospital beds and has cleverly incorporated power supplies to ensure patients can enjoy while hooked up to medical equipment.

Horatio's Garden Gobowen. Picture Mandy Jones

"Horatio’s Garden Midlands is a horticultural sanctuary like no other," a spokesperson said.

The cost of entry on June 17 is £5 for adults, with children enable to visit free of charge.

There will be refreshments and cakes, plants for sale, crafts and live jazz from 3-4pm.

You can book tickets by going online to horatiosgarden.org.uk/events

