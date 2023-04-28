Bryan set for 1,900 mile moped challenge for county charity

Fundraiser Bryan Morris with Catherine McCloy and Gina Spencer of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin

Bryan Morris, who has cycled the famous John O’Groats to Land’s End route on a pushbike on four separate occasions to raise money for different Shropshire charities, is this time raising funds for Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, an organisation that supports and advises older people.

“I’m getting a bit too old to actually cycle the geographical route now, but I still wanted to do something to raise funds for this great local charity,” said Bryan.

“So this time I’ll still be clocking up the same mileage as John O’Groats to Land’s End but will be doing it on my moped around my locality in Oswestry.”

Retired Bryan – who worked for the ManWeb electricity company for more than 20 years and then later set up his own business in general maintenance – has fond memories of being in a local pop group during the swinging sixties when he was a teenager.

He was drummer in the Oswestry-based band, The Lyrics, and they were support act to several popular groups of the era including The Big Three and the Swinging Blue Jeans when they played at The Plaza in the town.

Bryan might have put his drumsticks away a long time ago but that isn’t going to stop him drumming up interest in his fundraising.