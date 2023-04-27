Sailor who capsized in a storm on round-the-world race praises his rescuers

Ian Herbert-Jones with his rescuers

Ian Herbert-Jones was pulled up a ladder onto a Taiwanese fishing vessel Zi Da Wang, after a major international rescue operation was launched.

He had been taking part in the Golden Globe Race when his boat, Puffin, rolled 360 degrees, its mast snapping, in the Atlantic, 1,000 miles from the Falklands Islands.

His rescuers took him to Cape Town and his is now on his way to France.

Speaking from their home in Melverley south of Oswestry his wife Sally, said: "Ian is about to leave Cape Town to fly to France to catch the end of the race he was taking part in.

"He will see the front runners come in, an emotionally challenging time for him but he feels it’s something he needs to do."

Once back on day land the sailer apologised to his family for causing them such heart ache and worry."

When the Zi Da Wang reach him earlier this month Mr Herbert-Jones had to tied his stricken boat to it.

Then he had to pick his moment in the rolling seas and step onto a ladder thrown down the side of the fishing vessel stopping himself becoming a sandwich between the two boats.

"When I got on to the ladder, I don't think I took a step myself, there were so many hands that grabbed me and dragged me over the side, it was quite amazing."

He said the members of the crew were wonderful, patching him up and taking him to their hearts.

He spend eight days on the boat with them, part, he said, of his adventure.

"Seeing my boat drift away was the worse moment, four years of training for the race drifting away. But I was lucky to have that time with the crew of the Zi Da Wang - those days were part of my own adventure."

The 52-year-old said that when the storm hit he hadn't feared for his life.

"I went into survival mode," he said.

"When the wave hit my whole life changed in a moment. You switch into survival mode. How do I stay safe and how do I make sure we are not rolled again."

He said being back on dry land had been a bit of a shock after more than 220 days at sea.

"Not finishing the race is disappointing but what happened since is part of my life," he said.

"I want to send my most heart felt thanks to Captain Hsia Chih Hang and the crew of fishing vessel Zi Da Wang for their professionalism, their skill, and for demonstrating the unconditional friendship of the sea, in coming to my rescue.

"You have been a wonderful crew and have done everything possible to make me welcome and care for me since the rescue I never expected to make so many new friends during a solo circumnavigation.

"My thanks also to the SAR of Argentina and MRCC Taiwan for their rapid Coordination of the rescue, although I’ll never meet the people involved it was good to know you were out there, thank you.

"Of course thanks to Don McIntyre and the GGR HQ team, to the other Skippers and the whole GGR family in Les Sables D’Olonne, Hobart and especially Cape Town for their support, both practical and emotional throughout what has been the most challenging of times.

"To all my friends and supporters around the world, my Team HJ’s, my thanks & love for your thoughts and prayers, you give me the strength that I need to keep smiling through this. And o my family, I can only ask for your forgiveness for all the heart aches and worry I’ve created, without you this would mean nothing, because you’re there it means everything."

"In loosing Puffin I lost so much more than a boat and four years of hard work for Jade, my Team Manager and myself. I lost my friend, Puffin had been my whole world for over 200 days - to watch my hopes and dreams disintegrate around me was the hardest blow. I feel I let her down and yet she still kept me safe, Puffin will always be a part of me now.