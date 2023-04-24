Mayor calls for more positivity after seeing bullying during his role

Oswestry Mayor, Jay Moore with Poppy King, mayoress and their son, Alfie

Councillor Jay Moore speaking at his civic dinner at Carriages in Oswestry, said that while a lot of people had been kind to him over his year as mayor there was another side to the role as a councillor.

"During my time on the council I have seen people subjected to insults, threats and baseless accusations, mostly on line, sometimes in the council chamber," he said.

"Recently I was even approached and heckled in public whilst I was with my child in the playground. There is very little support available, no sanctions and very little can be done to challenge the behaviour."

The councillor, who chose to champion and raise money for charities helping mental health and young people during his year as mayor, said that bullying, cyber or otherwise, affected everyone.

"It is particularly troublesome for young people and those suffering with mental health issues such as low self-worth," he said.

"If we want to encourage the next generation of councillors and officers to pick up where we leave off, we must start to build a more positive platform for them to work from."

The youngest Oswestry mayor, Councillor Moore said his aim had been not to stand in the spotlight but to shine it around those in Oswestry.

"To me it isn't The Worshipful The Mayor that people can relate to."

He said while he knew he was going to do things differently, he also wanted to toe the line of tradition in his civic duties little knowing how often he would have to do that.

"It has been a monumental year for our country with the celebrations of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee then the passing of her Majesty.

"As I stood on the steps of the Guildhall reading the accession proclamation the pressure to get it right was very real, as was the imposter syndrome. The thought 'why is the drum teacher proclaiming the new King' went through my head more than once."

He also spoke of his pride representing the town wearing his father's medals in the Remembrance Day Parade.

"I'm particularly proud of the support this council provides for young people. In addition to the weekly youth club and summer holiday activities we fund a mental health support service at a local school. We have also been involved in pulling together a programme for young men at risk of coercion and are continuing with our intention to bring The Centre on Oak Street back into use as a young facility."

Councillor Moore thanked the town council clerk and staff and the mayoress, his partner, Poppy King.