Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Bake a cake fit for a King to help mayor's charity

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

Ellesmere residents and visitors are encouraged to bake as part of the coronation celebrations.

Councillor Anne Wignall
Councillor Anne Wignall

The town is hosting a Coronation Cake Competition that is raising money for the Mayor's Charities.

Mayor, Councillor Anne Wignall, said that the cakes can be large or small, any flavour, any design, as long as they are on the theme of the King's Coronation.

The competition will form part of a day of community fun in Ellesmere.

Councillor Wignall said the cakes should be taken to the Ellesmere Rangers Club House, Beech Grove, between 10 and 11am on May 8.

They will be judged after the Coronation parade which starts at 12.30pm at the Recreation Ground.

First prize is Afternoon Tea for Two donated by the Boathouse Restaurant, Ellesmere.

Once the winners have been announced they will be auctioned off by Mr Bob McBride in aid of the Food and Warm Clothes Sharing Project and local youth organisations.

The Mayor said: "This competition is for anyone who enjoys baking. You don't have to be an expert - it's just a bit of fun that is also raising funds for good causes.

"A list of ingredients must be provided with each cake to protect people with allergies."

The competition is part of the Community Picnic taking place between 12 and 4pm at Beech Grove Recreation Ground.

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Ellesmere
King Charles Coronation
Royal
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News