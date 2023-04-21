Car that killed woman outside takeaway showed signs of having hit a pedestrian

The car that hit Rebecca Steer was found abandoned the next day

Stafford Crown Court was told on Friday that the car belonging to Stephen McHugh, accused of the murder 22-year-old Rebecca Steer was found the day after the incident.

McHugh, 28, of Artillery Road, Park Hall, has admitted killing Miss Steer after she was hit by his gold Volvo in Willow Street, Oswestry, in the early hours of October 9 last year, but he has denied murder.

Miss Steer, of Llanymynech, Wales, was struck outside the Grill Out takeaway in the town centre shortly before 3am. A second pedestrian, Kyle Roberts, was seriously injured.

Sitting before Mr Justice Andrew Baker on Friday, the jury heard from West Mercia Police expert on collision investigation who said McHugh's 2-litre, turbocharged 2006 Volvo S60 was found outside Harlech Court in Oswestry.

PC Christopher Duffner said the car showed signs of having "been in contact with a pedestrian", including dents to the bonnet, a cracked number plate and a missing headlight component.

PC Duffner added that various pieces of plastic, and a fragment from a headlight component were found at the Willow Street scene, along with "tyre scuff" marks on the kerb outside Grill Out that he had described as "fresh".

The court was also shown CCTV of the gold Volvo mounting the pavement and hitting the group outside the Grill Out takeaway before speeding off.