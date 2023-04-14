Council supports Climate and Ecology Bill in latest environmental bid

Oswestry Mayor Jay Moore helps schoolchildren to plant trees

At a recent meeting councillors passed a motion supporting the Climate and Ecology Emergency Bill.

It is the latest move by the council which has completed a number of environmentally friendly projects from providing free loft insulation to installing electric vehicle charging points to planning wildflower meadows.

The bill was drafted by expert scientists, lawyers and academics, who say it would set and sets a viable pathway for the UK to follow.

It would: Require the Government to ensure that the UK reduces greenhouse gas emissions in line with a fair share global carbon budget to limit global heating to 1.5°C above pre-industrial leve

Requiring the Government to protect and restore habitats, woodlands, wetlands, and the wider natural world to make sure that biodiversity loss is not just halted, but on the pathway to recovery by 2030;

Establish a representative Citizens’ Assembly to involve people from all parts of the UK in deciding which policies are needed to avoid irreversible environmental damage.

Oswestry Mayor, Councillor Jay Moore said that the council had committed to be carbon neutral by 2030.

He said it had implemented several projects as part of its corporate plan.

The free tree whip giveaway

As part of the Queen's Jubilee green canopy the council has planted 6439 trees including a recent tree giveaway of 500 tree whips at Oswestry Town Market to Oswestry residents.

It has installed EV charging points at the council’s Central car park with more planned at the Horsemarket carpark.

A recent project has seen the council provide free loft insultation to Council Tax Band A and B homes.

It has become peat free with no peat used in the town’s hanging baskets and planters. Wildflower meadows have also been planted in the cemetery and town parks,

The council buildings are also more environmentally friendly. Solar panels have been installed on the roof of the indoor market and LED lighting has been put in place at its Guildhall offices.