Special Easter present for food and clothes share project

The Easter Raffle at APB

Organisers of the project say they were delighted to receive a substantial donation from ABP Food Group based at Hordley, near Ellesmere'

The business raised £535 from its Easter Raffle which included hampers, Easter eggs and a cuddly rabbit as prizes. Lynda Walford, HR Manager, said that the firm was delighted to be able to support the food share a second time following its generous donation at Christmas.

Penny Harrison, from the Food Share, said: "We are delighted to receive this gift and would like to thank ABP employees for their brilliant support that will help us to keep the shelves at the Food Share well stocked."

Fellow organiser, Anne Wignall, said: "The support from the local community has been tremendous and has helped us to meet the steady demand for food, toiletries and pet food. We welcome cash donations from businesses and individuals, and are grateful for the food donations placed by members of the public in collection bins in town."