Firefighters looking for scrap vehicles to use for practicing life saving, road traffic collision techniques

Oswestry Fire Station

The firefighters have training in how to deal with road traffic collisions including extricating people trapped in their vehicles.

But they need vehicles of all kinds to practice with.

Watch Commander, James Lewis, said: "Due to our ongoing road traffic collision training we need help from the public to acquire some vehicles that are due for scrap.

"These vehicles help us practice our life saving cutting techniques so that when it happens for real we are ready for every eventuality.