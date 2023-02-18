Police issue images of crash that closed A5 in Oswestry

One of the crashed cars that saw the A5 closed on Friday night (March 17)

The images of the crashed vehicles was released by Oswestry Safer Neighbourhood Teams on Twitter following a crash on the A5 in Oswestry between two private saloon cars.

The incident left two casualties requiring treatment from the West Midlands Ambulance Service following the collision on the A5 between West Felton and Shotatton.

The road was closed after police, paramedics and firefighters were scrambled at 6.31pm (March 17) following reports of the crash while two fire appliances were mobilised from Baschurch and Oswestry with an operations officer.

Drivers urged to take alternative routes as the fire service made the vehicles safe.

The road was reopened at 9.14 pm.