Oswestry market traders celebrate highly commended award as president of national body drops in

David Preston centre with market traders

The awards, announced in Birmingham, are organised by NABMA, the National Association of British Market Authorities and celebrate excellence in retail and wholesale markets across the UK.

They include awards for indoor and outdoor markets, community and parish markets, speciality markets, wholesale markets, food markets and market attractions. They also feature Britain’s Favourite Market, as voted for by the great British public through an online poll, which this year was won by Shrewsbury Indoor Market.

David Preston, chief executive of NABMA, said: “There have been so many nominations highlighting the amazing contributions that markets and markets people make in towns and cities. Highly commended certificates are awarded to markets that NABMA consider play outstanding roles in their local communities and have demonstrated innovation, commitment and gone that extra mile to deliver a quality markets service.”

“The awards are an opportunity to champion and celebrate markets in Great Britain. With inevitable changes to and challenges for the future of our high streets, it is clear, that offering customers unique shopping opportunities along with great events and experiences, markets have an important place at the heart of our communities.”

Oswestry Town Mayor, Councillor Jay Moore said “This is great news and congratulations to all our market traders for their hard work.