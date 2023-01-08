New cat rescue charity is already caring for six felines and says more need helping

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 07/01/2023..Pic in Oswestry at Oswestry Cat Rescue, of Liz Hindmarch (dark Hair) and Keri Roberts (Grey), with cat: Dexter.

Oswestry Cat Rescue has been set up by Keri Roberts and Liz Hindmarsh.

The two met when they were both cat foster parents and realised that there was a need for a group serving the Oswestry and border areas.

Their aim is to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome stray, abandoned and feral cats.

Among the six rescue cats they are caring for at the moment is a black and white cat, Dexter, who was living rough in an abandoned car.

"He was brought in with an eye infection and we discovered he had ingrowing eyelashes that in the past he had had surgery on.

"He was very shy at first but he is coming on really well," Keri said.

Tortoiseshell Julie had a large tumour on her stomach when she was rescued and the charity used money from a fundraising pub quiz for her lifesaving surgery.

"Thankfully we have also had donations from our supporters towards the vet bill."

Liz Hindmarch, left, and Keri Roberts with cat: Julie..

Keri and Liz say they ensure the rescue cats and kittens are kept warm, fed and watered.

"The kittens are usually in our homes but some of the feral cats would not be able to cope with being inside and have heated pens. We may have to look for homes where they can live outside with shelter," Keri said.

The charity is also ensuring the cats have their vaccines and they will be chipped before going to new homes. Some are also neutered.

To help them with the charity they are appealing for help whether in donations of money or cat food, toys, beds and blankets.

"Now we are in the New Year we will also be looking for other people who may be able to foster and also places were we can rehome the cats."