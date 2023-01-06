MP takes on role as chair of tree and woodland group

Dr James Cooper (Woodland Trust), Baroness Young of Old Scone (Chair, Woodland Trust & Vice Chair APPG Woods and Trees) and Simon Baynes MP.

Simon Baynes, the Conservative MP for Clwyd South, was elected as chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Woods and Trees.

The cross-party group of MPs and Members of the House of Lords meets regularly to discuss the important role of woods and trees in tackling nature and climate crises, as well as the importance of woods and trees to communities across the UK.

The APPG is supported by the Woodland Trust – the UK’s largest woodland conservation charity – who were celebrating their 50-year anniversary during 2022.

Dr James Cooper of the Woodland Trust said: “We warmly welcome Simon as chair. He takes over at a time of increasing political awareness of the vital importance of woods and trees in delivering on some of the great policy challenges of our age. We look forward to working with Simon to help ensure that we have the best policies possible in place."

Simon Baynes MP said: “I am delighted to have been elected as chair of the APPG on Woods and Trees. I have supported the group and the Woodland Trust for many years in championing the role of woods and trees in society, and particularly the importance of protecting our oldest and most precious ancient woods and trees.