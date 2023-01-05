Children hurt in three vehicle collision at Oswestry accident blackspot

The collision happened on the A483 near The White Lion. Photo: Google.

The collision happened on the A483 in Llynclys near The White Lion pub, at a junction notorious for road traffic accidents.

Police say the incident happened just before 4pm and an ambulance is at the scene assessing four patients.

A spokeswoman for West Mercia Police said: "I can confirm that police attended a three vehicle collision this afternoon just before 4pm. The collision occurred on the A483 at the Llynclys crossroads to Llynclys Hall junction near to the White Lion Inn.

"Two ambulances attended as there were a number of people with cuts and bruises including three children. It’s not believed that anyone sustained life threatening or life changing injuries."

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called by the police to reports of an RTC on the A495, Llynclys, Oswestry at 4.17pm. An ambulance and local community first responder are currently on scene assessing four patients."