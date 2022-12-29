Notification Settings

Visitors to industrial estate area finding it easier to navigate their way around

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

Visitors to Oswestry's Industrial Estate are finding it easier to get around thanks to the town's Business Improvement District.

The banners on the industrial estate
The banners on the industrial estate

The second phase of a project to improve signage on the individual sections of the industrial estate with distinctive colour-branded lamppost banners has been completed.

There have been 15 new, locational banners added to Maesbury Road, Maes-y-Clawdd, Mile Oak, Glovers Meadow and Radfords Field by Oswestry BID to strengthen the branding of area, while making navigation easier and smoother for delivery drivers, customers and clients.

BID Manager, Adele Nightingale, said she was pleased to see the signage project achieve another milestone.

She said: “Following the initial phase of signage, we looked to see what the impact was, and how it could be enhanced. We’ve extended the signage and filled-in where required. We hope they will continue to a make difference to the way the estates are understood, navigated and used.”

Each part of the estate has been branded with its own distinct colour which is reflected in the banner flags, and also in the corresponding Oswestry Find It Buy It directory. The free guide to businesses located on Oswestry Industrial Estates and Business Parks can be downloaded online at tinyurl.com/osfinditbuyit.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

