All aboard the night bus for the last time

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 14/04/2022 - Oswestry BID are re-launching the night bus. In Picture: BID Manager Adele Nightingale..

The special service had been underwritten by Oswestry Business Improvement District to help bring people into town to enjoy the night time economy.

However not enough people have been taking advantage of the bus to make it viable to continue.

Oswestry BID said that the night bus, which has run in Oswestry from April was continuing through the Christmas period before ending its operation on December 31.

BID manager, Adele Nightingale, said the service, operated in conjunction with Tanat Valley Coaches, had hoped to increase passenger numbers to make it a sustainable and viable service, but this has not happened to the required level.

She said she was disappointed that the service was ending but said Oswestry BID would look to explore other funding avenues to review the service in future.

She said: “Oswestry BID will continue working with partners to look at ways to improve public transport, given its importance to our local economy, as well as the many other benefits to the public. We shall continue to search for government funding, so that we may be able to review this service in the future.”