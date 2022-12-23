Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Let their be lights - residents light up the town this Christmas

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

Oswestry In Bloom Members have been touring Oswestry town looking for winners of the ‘Best Decorated House’ competition this Christmas.

The Morris family's Christmas decorations
The Morris family's Christmas decorations

After careful consideration, it was agreed that this year’s winner was the home of Keith and Diane Morris in Windsor Road, Oswestry.

There display of lights raised £360 for charity.

Natalie Bainbridge, Chair of the Oswestry in Bloom Committee and Oswestry Deputy Mayor, Councillor Olly Rose, presented the winners with their prize, which was kindly donated by Andy Vaughan of Highline Electrical Ltd.

Other winners included properties at Oerley Way, Ascot Road, Plas Fynnon Way, Longueville Drive, Fir Grove and Cae Melin Avenue.

Nicola said: "The Oswestry in Bloom Committee have been amazed at the increasing number and variety of Christmas lighting displays this year and the impact they make.

"It shows what a wonderful community we have in Oswestry with so many people working hard to make their houses look festive and create enjoyment for their families, friends and neighbours. Congratulations to all those who took part."

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News