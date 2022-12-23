Let their be lights - residents light up the town this Christmas

The Morris family's Christmas decorations

After careful consideration, it was agreed that this year’s winner was the home of Keith and Diane Morris in Windsor Road, Oswestry.

There display of lights raised £360 for charity.

Natalie Bainbridge, Chair of the Oswestry in Bloom Committee and Oswestry Deputy Mayor, Councillor Olly Rose, presented the winners with their prize, which was kindly donated by Andy Vaughan of Highline Electrical Ltd.

Other winners included properties at Oerley Way, Ascot Road, Plas Fynnon Way, Longueville Drive, Fir Grove and Cae Melin Avenue.

Nicola said: "The Oswestry in Bloom Committee have been amazed at the increasing number and variety of Christmas lighting displays this year and the impact they make.