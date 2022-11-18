Lights switch-on marks the countdown to Christmas in Oswestry

The Oswestry lights switch-on watched by Oswestry Mayor Jay Moore

The count down on the town's Bailey Head signified the start of the countdown to Christmas in the market town.

Singers, musicians and dancers from local schools, colleges and dance and drama groups took to the stage to entertain those who flocked to enjoy the evening despite the rain.

Local schools nominated students to perform the switch on, lighting up the huge Christmas Tree outside the Guildhall and the lights strung across the town centre.

The crowds were then treated to music from teenage bands, The Axe Lads and Small Furry Animals.

Oswestry Mayor, Councillor Jay Moore, added a Santa hat to his mayoral robes to join in the festival flavour.

He thanked all the performers and said that once again Oswestry had staged a wonderful event for the community.

The festive fun continues next month with several Christmas attractions in the town.

The town council's Christmas Live event on December 2 will see the town centre transformed into a fairground and festival market with stalls, sideshows and rides. Shops will stay open late and their will be entertainment throughout the evening.

Then on December 3 the town's Winter Parade, organised by the area's Rotary Clubs takes to the streets.

The three clubs join forces to ensure the procession of floats and walking fancy dress groups can wind through the streets to the delight of hundreds who turn out to watch the spectacle.

Clubs, pubs and organisations stage entries, whether on huge HGVs or tractors and trailers, and others join in the fun with vintage vehicles or walking in the parade.

Again shops benefit from the number of people that are attracted into town because of the parade.