Lisa follows in her mother's footsteps for dance competition

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 08/11/2022 - Lisa Holmes, a teacher at Morda C of E School in Oswestry, is taking part in Strictly Shropshire. She will be taking part in the dance event to raise money for charity..

For Lisa is one of 12 contestants that will line up at the event at the The Lion Quays near Oswestry, she will take to the place with a professional dance partner.

The fundraiser, by the Oswestry dance school, Dance HQ has been organised by Ross Millar and is raising money for the Hope House charity.

Lisa, a teacher at Morda Primary School, is literally following in the footsteps of her mother, who was a contestant in the 2019 event.

"I was overwhelmed by what an amazing night it was; raising so much money for such an incredible charity. The event looked such fun to be a part of that I knew I wanted a shot at it myself. I’ve never danced before, apart from ballet lessons as a young child and an after school line dancing class in primary school, but fancied a challenge.

"I love a boogie on the dance floor at weddings and events but it's not quite ballroom dancing.

She signed up to this event whilst on maternity leave four months after having her second baby, wanting a challenge that would improve her fitness.

"Back in June I attended an audition where Ross taught us some basic steps from a few ballroom dances. From well over 20 applicants I was selected to be one of the final 12 contestants. We were then each assigned a professional dance partner and a different ballroom dance and told that the night will have a movie theme.

"Each participant has been given 7 hours of dance lessons in the lead up to the event to learn their routine then will perform in front of 300 people and four judges.

On the night judges give their scores and audience can pay to vote then three couples will go into a final dance off with one couple being crowned the winners and being awarded a glitter ball trophy.

"Hope House is a charity close to my heart, even more so after having my own two children, because of the amazing work they do for children and families of children with terminal illnesses.

"As a teacher I’ve worked with many local children and some families who’ve needed the services of Hope House. Morda Primary school is round the corner from Hope House, and our school has many links with the hospice.

Each Strictly participant has been challenged with raising a minimum of £350 for hope house in sponsorship and anyone wanted to help Lisa get to the ballroom can do so online at justgiving.com/fundraising/lisa-holmes27.

Tickets to be in the audience and are available at eventbrite.co.uk/e/strictly-shropshire-2022-tickets-316999613377.