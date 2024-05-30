Drink-driving drug dealer, 18, stalked woman and threatened to torch man's cars

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Troy Sznober, of Oswestry, has admitted a string of offences at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.

Last Sunday, May 26, the 18-year-old twice threatened a woman with violence via Snapchat and by turning up at her house.

Then on Monday, he was caught drink driving in Croeswylan Lane, Oswestry, and in possession of cocaine and a knuckleduster.

A breath test found he had 43 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit in England and Wales is 35mcg.

He also threatened a man on that day, telling him he would set fire to his cars.

Sznober, of Maple Avenue, Oswestry, pleaded guilty to stalking, driving a motor vehicle above the legal alcohol limit, possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, making a threat to damage/destroy property and driving without insurance.

He will next appear at Telford Magistrates Court on July 10.

Magistrates granted him bail on the conditions that he does not interfere with witnesses, contact his stalking victim or go to the St Martins area of Oswestry.

A pre-sentence report will be prepared.