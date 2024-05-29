Thief stole honey whiskey from Oswestry shop and breached restraining order banning him from seeing his mother

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Thomas Richards, aged 23, lifted £70 worth of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey from Sainsbury's in Black Gate Street, Oswestry on May 15 this year.

A week later, he attended an address where he mother was present, which he was banned from doing by a restraining order imposed in February this year.

Richards, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to one count of theft and another of harassment by breaching a restraining order.

He was ordered to pay £70 compensation to the supermarket and a £120 fine for breaching the court order.