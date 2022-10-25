Major tree planting scheme gets underway in Oswestry

Gatacre Playing Field

The trees will form a new hedge at the Gatacre Pavilion in the town. Councillors are looking to the community and organisations to help with the planting.

The Queen's Green Canopy is an initiative that began in May 2021 in honour of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022. The objective is to increase and protect native tree cover as a special gift for the Queen, to mark her 70 years on the throne.

Following the death of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, his Majesty The King, became the Patron and in accordance with his wishes, the initiative has been extended to the end of March 2023 in line with the full tree planting season. This will give people the opportunity to plant trees in memoriam to honour Her Majesty.

Oswestry Town Council says it is proud to be supporting this initiative and has committed to purchasing 2000 trees to form a new hedge at Gatacre Pavilion and is looking to the community and partners to help plant them.

A spokesperson for the council said that, weather permitting, the council is looking for volunteers to help plant trees from November 7-11 between 10am and 4pm.

"All volunteers should meet at Gatacre Pavillion at 10am with their own spade, gloves, appropriate footwear and clothing. Full training will be given.