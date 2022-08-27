Mayor takes up Theo's Snowdon challenge

Theo

Councillor Jay Moore has rejigged his diary to ensure he can join 10-year-old Theo Lewis-Prior who is walking to the top of the highest mountain in Wales to raise funds to help a five year old get help with his eating problems.

When Theo has just left Year 5 at Woodside school in Oswestry he wanted to do a fundraiser for a good cause and found out that five year old Finley Wood from the same school was suffering a condition called Avoidant Restrictive Food Intake Disorder which means that he can’t face textures, smells or the look of certain foods.

His family needs to raise £5,000 for Finley to attend a two-year programme of monthly therapy to help him cope with food.

Fundraiser Theo started his fundraising on June 30 with a cake sale in school raising more than £300 and went on to reach his first goal of £500 in less than 11 days.

After doubling that he challenged the mayor on social media to agree to walk Snowdon with him if his fundraising hit £1,200.

The £1,200 reached Councillor Moore posted his own facebook message to Theo agreeing to do the hike on Tuesday.

Theo's mum, Jazmine, said she was so grateful to the mayor for taking up the challenge.

"Theo will be walking up Snowdon with myself and his step dad, Luke Roberts with his sisters Calliope and Seren supporting from either home or Llanberis."