Oswestry charity celebrate Fae's 20 years of service

Ethos trustees Malcolm Kirk, Martin Bennett and Nick Turner make the presentation to chief executive Fae Dromgool

Fae Dromgool joined the Oswestry-based Ethos charity – formerly Transhouse – in 2002 and has since seen it grow to manage three bungalows in Oswestry offering temporary accommodation and support for wheelchair users.

Fae was recently presented with an engraved glass paperweight and garden vouchers by the charity’s trustees led by chairman, Martin Bennett.

He said: “Fae’s enthusiasm and dedication have been the touchstone at the heart of Ethos.

"We are very lucky to have had such an inspirational chief executive who works so hard to make sure that we continue to offer such an important and life-changing service to our clients."

Fae said there had been many challenges during her years as chief executive but she still had the same passion for the work of the charity.

“What we do now is more important than ever," she said. "I’m just part of a fantastic team that has a desire to change things for the better.

"We all believe in what we are doing and all the reward we need is to make a difference in the lives of people who are often at their most difficult time."