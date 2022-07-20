Council backs renewal of Oswestry BID

Shropshire Council has backed the renewal of Oswestry Business Improvement District

A ballot will decide if the town's Business Improvement District (BID) is granted a second term – to run from 2023 to 2028.

The BID, which has been operating for five years, works to promote the town's businesses, attract visitors and secure funding.

Shrewsbury has also had a BID operating for a number of years.

The ballot, to take place from October 6 to November 3, will ask businesses if they support its renewal.

If a majority support the plan, and the aggregate rateable value of those supporting the proposals is more than oppose them, then the scheme will be given a fresh term.

Shropshire Council's cabinet today agreed to support the plan – and vote for its approval.

Councillor Ed Potter, the authority's deputy leader and portfolio holder for economic growth, said he believed the project is vital for the future prosperity of the town.

He said: "It is coming to the end of the first term of the Oswestry BID, which has been hugely successful in the Oswestry area delivering a big amount of support to local businesses, promoting the town and the surrounding area – in particular through a very challenging period through Covid and the economic ups and downs as part of the fall out of that.

"Basically as we come to the end of the first period we are moving forward for the re-election of the BID for a second term.

"I think this is a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate the success of BIDs within Shropshire, it has delivered good economic returns and most importantly raised the profile – I was in Oswestry on Monday for a meeting with the BID and we ran through some of the significant improvement and advantages it has had in the local community.