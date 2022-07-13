Original Cambrian Railways Society members reunite for 50th anniversary

A group of original members of the Cambrian Railways Society around the tree.

Members of The Cambrian Railways Society travelled from as far away as Cumbria and Preston to board the 11am departure from Oswestry Station to Weston Wharf on Sunday.

A Holm Oak was planted and dedicated by Glyn Evans, a former Trustee of Cambrian Heritage Railways and a Church in Wales lay reader, to mark the 50th anniversary, as well as the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and the centenary of the amalgamation the of the original Cambrian Railways Company with the Great Western Railway.

Those in attendance placed soil around the tree which had been sourced by Cambrian Railways Orchard Project, a sub group of CHR, which runs an orchard in land adjacent to the Gobowen branch line.

A commemorative plaque was also unveiled by Lionel Price, the original Minutes Secretary, who still volunteers as a booking clerk.

Among those attending was Peter Miller, the original vice chairman of the society who, at the time, was a teacher at Oswestry Boys’ High School.

David Owen, joint organiser of the event, said: "It was wonderful to see members travel here, some from a distance away, and the day was a great success.

"The weather was great and it was a chance for members to reminisce and tell stories - there were some people I hadn't seen for over 40 years so it was a great reunion.

"And the brewery next door had a real ale called Cambrian gold so we used that to toast the past and the future. Everyone was really happy with the day."

The founding of the group laid the foundations of the current Cambrian Heritage Railway operation.

The group was formed in 1972 when much of Oswestry’s large railway infrastructure was demolished to leave just a single track running through the station site for stone trains.

A group got together to try to preserve just some of the heritage and the Cambrian Railways Society officially launched in July, 1972.