Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walking and cycling plan for Shropshire will be discussed by Oswestry tourism group

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

The Oswestry Borderland Tourism Group is to feed into a survey of the importance of cycling and walking in the county.

38kmof new cycleways are being created to encourage more people to walk or use bike rather than a car. Growth Deal spread
38kmof new cycleways are being created to encourage more people to walk or use bike rather than a car. Growth Deal spread

A Shropshire Local Cycling & Walking Infrastructure Plan is being developed which, once when complete later this year, will include a prioritised action plan of investment in cycling and walking infrastructure. The anpl will cover all of Shropshire with a specific focus on the key towns of Shrewsbury, Bridgnorth, Church Stretton, Ludlow, Market Drayton, Oswestry and Whitchurch.

Members of the tourism group is holding an online workshop focused on identifying potential future improvement opportunities for walking and cycling across Oswestry and the 10 kilometre surrounding catchment.

Members are being asked for feedback on potential walking improvement suggestions within Oswestry town centre as well as the key opportunities and constraints of current cycling conditions within and around Oswestry

The group is also looking at where people want to get to and from within and around Oswestry to help plan a potential future cycling network within and surrounding the town.

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News