Walking and cycling plan for Shropshire will be discussed by Oswestry tourism group

A Shropshire Local Cycling & Walking Infrastructure Plan is being developed which, once when complete later this year, will include a prioritised action plan of investment in cycling and walking infrastructure. The anpl will cover all of Shropshire with a specific focus on the key towns of Shrewsbury, Bridgnorth, Church Stretton, Ludlow, Market Drayton, Oswestry and Whitchurch.

Members of the tourism group is holding an online workshop focused on identifying potential future improvement opportunities for walking and cycling across Oswestry and the 10 kilometre surrounding catchment.

Members are being asked for feedback on potential walking improvement suggestions within Oswestry town centre as well as the key opportunities and constraints of current cycling conditions within and around Oswestry