The incident took place on the westbound stretch of the A5 approaching Shrewsbury, shortly after 11am today - Monday, August 25.

There were major delays approaching the Preston Island in Shrewsbury, and Junction 4 of the M54 for Wellington.

One driver reported an incident involving a car facing the wrong way with a detached caravan and a lane closed just before the roundabout.

A social media update from National Highways said: "There are 30 minute delays on the A5 westbound between the #M54 J7 and #Preston island (#A49) in the #WestMidlands.

"West Mercia Police are dealing with a collision."

An update at around 12.30pm confirmed the road was fully reopened, although traffic on the A5 around Shrewsbury remains heavy with the bank holiday impacting journeys.