Car 'on its roof in a hedge' after crash near Oswestry golf club - emergency services in attendance

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a report of a collision on Shrewsbury Road near Mile End Golf Club in Oswestry at around 2.08pm on Monday.

Several crews rushed to the scene from Baschurch, Ellesmere and Wellington fire stations.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue said the incident involved "one car on its roof in a hedge".

Shrewsbury Road near Mile End Golf Club in Oswestry. Photo: Google

The fire service also said that West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police were also in attendance.

The incident was still ongoing at 2.40pm. The police and ambulance service have been approached for more information.