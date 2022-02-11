Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Log burner and dust blamed for fire at home near Oswestry

By David TooleyOswestryPublished: Last Updated:

A fire at a home near Oswestry was caused by caused by heat from a log burner and dust surrounding the flue, say firefighters.

School Lane, Trefonen. Photo: Google
School Lane, Trefonen. Photo: Google

Two fire engines were scrambled from Oswestry with an operations officer to School Lane, Trefonen, at 10.27am on Friday.

They found a fire in a home and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a covering jet, electric saws/cutters, a hose reel jet and thermal imaging cameras to bring it under control.

Positive pressure ventilation was used to clear the smoke.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "This incident was a fire in a domestic property caused by heat from a log burner and dust surrounding the flue."

The firefighters' incident stop message was sent at seven minutes past midday.

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News