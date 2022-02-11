School Lane, Trefonen. Photo: Google

Two fire engines were scrambled from Oswestry with an operations officer to School Lane, Trefonen, at 10.27am on Friday.

They found a fire in a home and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a covering jet, electric saws/cutters, a hose reel jet and thermal imaging cameras to bring it under control.

Positive pressure ventilation was used to clear the smoke.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "This incident was a fire in a domestic property caused by heat from a log burner and dust surrounding the flue."