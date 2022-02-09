Oswestry masterplan consultation launches

An artist impression of the Cambrian gateway for Oswestry

The Future Oswestry Masterplan Consultation has opened today, with Shropshire Council seeking the views of residents, community groups, businesses and stakeholders.

The launch comes the day after the council unveiled plans for another major town-centre revamp in Shrewsbury.

The Oswestry plan puts forward ideas for how four key areas of the town could be improved, including sweeping changes to road layouts, public transport, town centre buildings and key development sites.

Councillor Ed Potter, Shropshire Council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Economic Growth, Regeneration and Planning, said: “The Oswestry Masterplan sets out the aims, aspirations and a vision for the future of Oswestry, but it is absolutely vital that you have our say now and help us with that.

“We want to make Oswestry a better place to live, a better place to work and a healthier and more sustainable town.

“For these three strands, four areas of focus have been identified where significant change is expected – the Cambrian Gateway; the Castle Quarter, the Church Street Quarter and the Mile End area.

“Some of the major ideas in the plan include considering options for the future re-development of the former Morrisons site, improving accessibility and connectivity, enhancing green and public space, bringing vacant properties back to use, managing car parking, strengthening the cultural offer, and better bus services.”

The masterplan report breaks down four areas of the town seen as a focus for development – the Cambrian Gateway, the Castle Quarter, the Church Street Quarter and the approach into town from Mile End.

Proposals for the Festival Square could see the car park resurfaced to expand the area, while plans for the former Morrisons between Oswald Road and Beatrice Street focus on a 'mixed use' development, taking in 'housing, leisure/culture, community and commercial uses'.

The report describes the Morrisons site as "perhaps the town's most significant opportunity for growth and to improve the arrival experience into town".

Proposals around the Bailey Head and Indoor Market Hall could result in the indoor market being relocated and the building redeveloped.

The report says: "The current market hall building dates from 1963 and is only used three days a week. Given its prominent location, there is an opportunity for the site to make a more significant contribution to the vitality of the town."

It adds: "A longer term option could be to promote this prominent site for redevelopment. This more ambitious approach would present scope for the relocation or reprovision of the indoor market."

The report also says that Oswestry's station should be safeguarded to allow for rail services to successfully be reconnected from the town to Gobowen.

It states that there is an "opportunity to renovate the Grade II listed building as flexible workspace/small business space in the short term and to support a public transport hub at ground floor (toilets, café, et cetera.), while safeguarding use as an operational station in the long term."

Copies of the display information and the survey form will be available at drop-in exhibitions to read or take away.

This information can also be collected from Oswestry Town Library or Oswestry Guildhall reception from today.

People can return completed surveys to the Oswestry Town Library or Oswestry Guildhall reception by 5pm on Thursday, March 24.

A series of drop in sessions will be taking place at the following locations: Wednesday, February 9, from 10am to 2pm at the old Edinburgh Woollen Mill shop, 12 The Cross, Oswestry; Wednesday, February 16, from 9.30am to 2pm at the old Edinburgh Woollen Mill shop, 12 The Cross, Oswestry; Tuesday, February 22, from 10am to 4pm at the Memorial Hall, Festival Square; Wednesday, February 23, from 12pm to 4pm at Oswestry Library; Wednesday, March 9, from 2pm to 5pm at the old Edinburgh Woollen Mill shop, 12 The Cross, Oswestry.