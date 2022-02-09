Blaze at historic mill site near Oswestry leads to major fire fighting operation

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters battled for an hour and a half to bring the blaze at Maesbury Mill Hall under control.

The cause of the fire it still being investigated.

The mill is in a complex with several industrial buildings.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was alerted just after 3am on Wednesday (9) with crews from Oswestry, Baschurch and Shrewsbury sent to the scene.

Crews trained four hose reel jets onto the blaze and it was not until just after 3am that it was under control.

Thermal imaging cameras were also used to ensure there were no hot spots left in the building.