Solar panels help Oswestry town council towards becoming carbon neutral

The solar panels on Oswestry market hall

One of the speakers at the National Association of British Market Authorities was Oswestry Town Clerk, Arren Roberts.

He gave a talk about the motivation to change in terms of the council's carbon footprint and the installation of solar panels on their market roof, one of its biggest buildings.

The council was successful in applying for a grant from Marches Renewable Energy for 50 per cent of the cost of installing the 92kWp array.

When it was first installed the council said it would supply cheap ultra-low carbon electricity to the building and back to the grid for the next 20 years.

The annual yield would be enough to toast two-and-a-half million pieces of bread.