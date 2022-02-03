Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Solar panels help Oswestry town council towards becoming carbon neutral

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

Installing solar panels on its market hall is helping Oswestry Town Council towards its aim to be carbon neutral by 2030, a national markets conference has heard.

The solar panels on Oswestry market hall
The solar panels on Oswestry market hall

One of the speakers at the National Association of British Market Authorities was Oswestry Town Clerk, Arren Roberts.

He gave a talk about the motivation to change in terms of the council's carbon footprint and the installation of solar panels on their market roof, one of its biggest buildings.

The council was successful in applying for a grant from Marches Renewable Energy for 50 per cent of the cost of installing the 92kWp array.

When it was first installed the council said it would supply cheap ultra-low carbon electricity to the building and back to the grid for the next 20 years.

The annual yield would be enough to toast two-and-a-half million pieces of bread.

The installation was completed on time and on budget and the council said it was looking forward to delivering further sustainability initiatives in the coming years.

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News