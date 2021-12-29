Williams family light up their road

Pictured are Gwyneth Tipton, Oswestry in Darren Williams, Jo Williams and their son Todd Photo: Graham Mitchell.

The pair embarked on making festive light decorations for their house in Oswestry and their dedication paid off when the finished result won the town's best decorated house competition.

Run every year by Oswestry In Bloom the competition sees the group's members tour the town looking for the candidates for the title.

Gwyneth Tipton, a member of the In Bloom committee, said: "After careful consideration it was agreed that this year’s winner was the Williams family house in Ferrers Road. The house decorations include a huge snowflake and star and an arch around the doorway.

"They have put up a wonderful display this Christmas. All the lights were homemade by Mr Williams, with the help of his son, which they started making about six months ago."

She presented the winners with their prize which was donated by Andy Vaughan of Highline Electrical Ltd.

Second place went to 37 Fir Grove and third place to 16 Llanforda Rise.

"The Committee would also like to commend all the residents of Ascot Road for making such a fantastic effort." Gwyneth said.

"The Oswestry in Bloom Committee has been amazed at the increasing number and variety of Christmas lighting displays this year and the impact they make.

"It all shows what a wonderful community we have in Oswestry with so many people working hard to make their houses look festive and create enjoyment for their families, friends and neighbours."

Traditionally Christmas decorations, inside and out, are taken down for Twelfth Night, January 5 or 6 depending on which Christian calendar is followed.