Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man caught with knife and cocaine in Oswestry is jailed

By Nick HumphreysOswestryPublished:

A man who was caught carrying a knife and Class A drugs has been jailed.

Anthony Hughes, aged 37, was caught in Oswestry with the lock knife and a quantity of cocaine on February 22 this year.

Hughes, of Old Chirk Road, Gobowen, admitted a charge of possession of Class A drugs at a court hearing in July. At a later trial hearing in September, he was found guilty in his absence of a charge of having a blade in a public place without lawful authority.

At his sentencing at Kidderminster Magistrates Court, he also admitted a charge of failing to surrender to custody and another of failing to comply with a supervision order.

He was sentenced to 22 weeks in prison.

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News