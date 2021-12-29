Man caught with knife and cocaine in Oswestry is jailed

Anthony Hughes, aged 37, was caught in Oswestry with the lock knife and a quantity of cocaine on February 22 this year.

Hughes, of Old Chirk Road, Gobowen, admitted a charge of possession of Class A drugs at a court hearing in July. At a later trial hearing in September, he was found guilty in his absence of a charge of having a blade in a public place without lawful authority.

At his sentencing at Kidderminster Magistrates Court, he also admitted a charge of failing to surrender to custody and another of failing to comply with a supervision order.