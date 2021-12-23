Santa Run helps cancer charity

The inaugural Shropshire Santa Run started and finished in the town centre taking runners out into local lanes.
Organiser, Alan Lewis said it had been a brilliant sight to see more than 400 Santas running through the streets.
He said that he was delighted to be working with the cancer fund again after the success of a cycling event earlier in the year.
"We have been able to give Lingen Davies £1,391 from the Santa Run, which is great," he said.
"We love working with the team and want to build on the relationship and help the charity further."