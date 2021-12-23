Notification Settings

Santa Run helps cancer charity

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

Oswestry's first 5k Santa Run, organised by Adrenaline Events raised almost £1,500 for the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

Oswestry's Santa Run saw more than 350 turn out for the event. Picture: Graham Mitchell
Oswestry's Santa Run saw more than 350 turn out for the event. Picture: Graham Mitchell

The inaugural Shropshire Santa Run started and finished in the town centre taking runners out into local lanes.

Organiser, Alan Lewis said it had been a brilliant sight to see more than 400 Santas running through the streets.

He said that he was delighted to be working with the cancer fund again after the success of a cycling event earlier in the year.

"We have been able to give Lingen Davies £1,391 from the Santa Run, which is great," he said.

"We love working with the team and want to build on the relationship and help the charity further."

By Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

